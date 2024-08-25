Motorist arrested in connection with fatal crash at San Diego's Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in connection with a fatal crash in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

A man was running eastbound, mid-block, across the 4200 block of Mission Bay Drive, about 8:55 p.m. Saturday and a motorist behind the wheel of a large pick-up truck driving southbound on Mission Bay saw him and stopped, the San Diego Police Department reported.

A 23-year-old man driving a southbound 2003 Subaru WRX in the No. 1 lane could not see the pedestrian -- due to the large pickup truck -- and the pedestrian ran into the right front of the Subaru.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Subaru was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

There was no other immediate information available.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

