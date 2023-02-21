Motorcyclist taken to hospital in National City hit-and-run collision

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A search was launched for a car that reportedly hit a motorcycle on Interstate 5 in the National City area and drove off, leaving the rider injured on the roadway.

At around 11:14 p.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a reported collision on southbound I-5, near 43rd Street, involving a car described as a white Nissan Sentra and a motorcycle.

Witnesses told officers that the car hit the bike but never stopped.

The motorcycle rider was thrown onto the middle lanes while the bike was about 100 feet away.

An ambulance that happened to drive by the scene stopped to transport the motorcyclist to the hospital.

ABC 10News learned a witness was able to provide CHP officers with the license plate of the car involved.