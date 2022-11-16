Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Pacific Beach collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries following a collision with a minivan at a Pacific Beach intersection, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Loring Street and Soledad Mountain Road.

Police said a 2005 Toyota Sienna was traveling westbound on Loring Street when the van’s 17-year-old driver “failed to see” a motorcyclist enter the intersection, leading to a collision.

The 2005 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle struck the Toyota’s left fender, causing the rider to be ejected from the bike, police stated.

According to police, the 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered a subdural hematoma, lacerated liver, lacerated kidney, belly bleed, lung contusion and right occipital fracture. Police said his injuries were considered life-threatening.

The 17-year-old driver suffered abrasions to his face, police said.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the collision.