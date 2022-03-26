Motorcyclist rear ended and killed in Poway

POWAY (CNS) - A 22-year-old man is custody Saturday in Poway on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

Astha Rajyaguru is booked at the Las Colinas Detention Facility, said Sgt. Lon Nguyen of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Poway Station were called at approximately 10:34 p.m. Friday to the 13800 block of Midland Road where they found a sedan driven northbound on Midland by Rajyaguru allegedly rear-ended a 59-year-old motorcyclist parked along the right side of the roadway, just north of the intersection with Somerset Road, Nguyen said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this collision was asked to call 858-513- 2800 or for anonymous callers Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.