Motorcyclist, passenger suffer serious injuries in Kearny Mesa crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old motorcycle rider and his 21-year-old passenger were hospitalized with severe injuries sustained in a crash in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported at around 5:54 p.m. Thursday and San Diego Police Department officers responded to the 7700 block of Balboa Avenue where they learned a 29-year-old woman driving a 2018 Mazda CX-3 entered the intersection of Gerald Griffin Driveway and Balboa Avenue facing a green light, when the motorcycle rider entered the intersection riding his 2016 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle facing a red light and broadsided the Mazda, police said.

The motorcycle rider suffered a ruptured aorta and is in critical condition. His female passenger was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained a black eye and a fractured tailbone, police said.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

