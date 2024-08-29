Motorcyclist leads deputies on chase, arrested after crash in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist was arrested following a chase that ended in a crash in the College Area late Wednesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies spotted three motorcyclists speeding and riding recklessly on state Route 94 in the Spring Valley area and tried to pull them over, but the motorcyclists went in different directions.

Deputies followed one of the bikers as he sped down onto state Route 125 through La Mesa and then onto Interstate 8.

The motorcyclist eventually exited in the College Area, but he lost control and crashed on Montezuma Road near Fairmount Avenue.

Deputies took the rider into custody, and he was then transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.