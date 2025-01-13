Motorcyclist killed, SUV driver arrested in El Cajon collision

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in El Cajon when a large SUV collided with the motorcycle he was driving, also injuring the girl who was riding behind him.

The crash occurred at 4:12 p.m. Sunday at 1200 E. Main St., according to El Cajon police Lt. Darrin Forster.

A gold-colored 2004 Chevrolet Suburban collided with the motorcycle, Forster said. The motorcycle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, his name not released pending notification of relatives.

His passenger was taken by ambulance to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, where she was expected to survive her injuries, he said.

"After a preliminary investigation of the scene and interviewing witnesses, it appears the Suburban was traveling eastbound on East Main Street when it entered the turn lane to go north on Shady Lane," Forster said. "The Suburban turned in front of the motorcycle that was traveling westbound on East Main Street. The motorcycle collided with the front passenger door of the Suburban."

The 37-year-old woman driving the Suburban remained at the scene and it was determined she was under the influence of a stimulant during the crash, he said. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI and booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

