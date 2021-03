SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a single car crash on the northbound 5 Freeway near the Mission Bay Gold Course in San Diego.

The crash was reported at 5:43 p.m. south of Balboa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was on the right-hand shoulder and the motorcycle was down in the far right lane, CHP said.

Two lanes were temporarily shut down but reopened around 6:30 p.m.