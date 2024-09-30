Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run collision on SR-94 in Lemon Grove area

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are looking for a driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol officials said a white vehicle struck a motorcycle on eastbound SR-94 at College Grove Way and then drove away.

Several witnesses told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that they stopped to pull the rider out of the lanes, but the rider was then hit by another passing vehicle.

Paramedics arrived to help, but the unidentified motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detailed description of the suspected hit-and-run vehicle was not immediately available.