Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision near Torrey Preserve in La Jolla

torrey pines road la jolla motorcycle crash
Posted at 6:52 AM, Dec 06, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve in La Jolla, San Diego Police reported.

Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the death of the 55-year-old man, whose identity was not released. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the SDPD reported.

Both occupants of the 4-Runner were not injured, according to authorities.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
