Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision near Torrey Preserve in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve in La Jolla, San Diego Police reported.

Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the death of the 55-year-old man, whose identity was not released. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the SDPD reported.

Both occupants of the 4-Runner were not injured, according to authorities.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the collision.