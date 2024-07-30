Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-805 near Mira Mesa Blvd.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash on Interstate 805 in the Mira Mesa area late Monday night.

California Highway Patrol officials said officers responding to the crash just before 12 a.m. discovered the badly damaged motorcycle on fire on the northbound side of the freeway near Mira Mesa Boulevard, but the rider was nowhere to be found.

Following a search, firefighters spotted the deceased motorcyclist on the off-ramp; officers believe the unidentified rider was thrown off the freeway after crashing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.