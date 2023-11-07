Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in collision on I-5 in Torrey Pines area

torrey_pines_fatal_110723.jpg
KGTV
Posted at 8:19 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 11:19:46-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist was killed Monday night after being struck by at least one vehicle on Interstate 5 in the Torrey Pines area.

The fatal collision happened at around 9 p.m. on southbound I-5 near the transition to Interstate 805.

Details on incident were not immediately known, but ABC 10News learned at least one car struck a motorcycle, which led to the rider falling onto the freeway lanes.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol officers at the scene.

Southbound I-5 lanes at the I-805 split were shut down for several hours due to the crash response and investigation.

