Motorcyclist killed in collision in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — On Wednesday night Chula Vista Police reported a fatal traffic collision occurred on East Orange Ave. and Max Ave. just after 5:30 p.m.

Initial reports say a rider of a blue Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on East Orange Ave. when he collided with a black Audi that was turning left onto Max Ave.

Despite the efforts of the Chula Vista Police officers and responding paramedics, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection of East Orange Ave. and Max Ave. is a left-turn-yield signaled intersection, according to Google Maps.

The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, and her 1-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries. She remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to police.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor, police said, and the Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau will investigate.

The rider’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police are asking anybody with information to call the Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5303.