Motorcyclist injured in solo Midway-area crash

Closeup detail of a motorcycle's front wheel.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was gravely injured Wednesday in a solo crash on a Midway-area thoroughfare.

The 30-year-old woman was riding to the south in the 4100 block of Pacific Highway shortly before 6 a.m. when she lost control of her 2000 Harley- Davidson Sportster for unknown reasons, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including a brain bleed that required surgery, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

