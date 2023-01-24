Watch Now
Motorcyclist injured in Kearny Mesa hit-and-run crash

Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 24, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hit-and-run crash in Kearny Mesa left a 53-year-old motorcyclist with serious injuries, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, the victim drove his motorcycle into the intersection of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Kearny Villa Road on a green light, and the driver of another vehicle heading northbound on Kearny Villa Road struck him and then left the scene, the SDPD reported.

The 53-year-old was taken to a hospital with fractured ribs and a fractured left ankle, according to the department. His injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

It was unknown if the driver who left the scene after the collision was intoxicated, according to authorities.

SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the collision.

