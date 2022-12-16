Watch Now
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in San Diego's East Village

Posted at 8:27 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 11:27:02-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 26-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car in the East Village.

According to SDPD Officer Robert Heims, officers dispatched to 10th Avenue and Market Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday learned the victim was riding his 1995 Harley Davison motorcycle in the eastbound lane of Market Street when a 42-year-old woman driving a 2002 Cadillac violated the motorcyclist's right of way and struck him as she was turning left onto 10th, said Officer Robert Heims.

The motorcyclist sustained a fractured pelvis and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Heims said.

The driver of the Cadillac was uninjured in the collision.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
