Motorcyclist injured in collision in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Saturday after he ran into a car in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego.

The victim was driving his motorcycle westbound in the 5200 block of Imperial Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Friday and as he approached the intersection of Imperial Avenue and San Jacinto Drive he sideswiped a 2016 Cadillac as he attempted to pass the Cadillac while it was making a left turn onto San Jacinto.

The victim was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered a fractured right femur, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

The department's traffic division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.