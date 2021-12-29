Watch
Motorcyclist hurt, struck by big rig truck

California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 2:58 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 17:58:59-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was struck and seriously injured by a big rig in the Ocotillo Wells area.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at 5841 state Route 78, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident website.

Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco said the motorcyclist was flown to a hospital. The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately available.

A stretch of state Route 78 was blocked as authorities investigated the crash.

LoCoco said the San Diego County Fire Department and the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District were assisting Cal Fire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
