Motorcyclist hurt in fiery chain-reaction crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A chain-reaction wreck on Interstate 5 in San Diego’s Bay Park left a motorcyclist with serious injuries Friday morning.

The crash involving a motorcycle, car and pickup truck occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Sea World Drive.

While the circumstances that led to the multi-vehicle collision were not immediately known, ABC 10News learned a motorcyclist was found unconscious on the roadway while the motorcycle was on fire a few yards away.

As firefighters put out the bike fire, the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with injuries that appeared to be critical.

The drivers of the car and pickup truck were treated at the scene.