Motorcyclist hit by SUV, suffers serious injuries in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 22-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban SUV in San Diego's Mission Valley Thursday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 4:53 p.m. to the 900 block of Camino Del Rio North where they learned the victim was driving a black 2023 Ducati motorcycle on Camino Del Rio North and a 28-year-old man driving the Suburban pulled in front of the victim and made an unsafe turn trying to pass him, resulting in a broadside collision with the motorcyclist, said Officer Robert Heims.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained several fractures and other serious injuries and the driver of the Suburban was not injured, Heims said.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision, Heims said.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.