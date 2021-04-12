Motorcyclist dies in crash in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a guard rail near Mission Bay, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:55 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from West Mission Bay Drive to Ingraham Street, near Quivira Basin, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was riding a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on West Mission Bay Drive when he took the ramp to Ingraham Street at a high speed and collided with a guard rail, ejecting him from the motorcycle, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.