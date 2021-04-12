Watch
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Mission Bay

A motorcyclist died after authorities say he crashed into a guardrail in Mission Bay.
Posted at 7:12 AM, Apr 12, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a guard rail near Mission Bay, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:55 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from West Mission Bay Drive to Ingraham Street, near Quivira Basin, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was riding a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on West Mission Bay Drive when he took the ramp to Ingraham Street at a high speed and collided with a guard rail, ejecting him from the motorcycle, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
