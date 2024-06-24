Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into retaining wall in Linda Vista

A motorcycle rider died late Sunday night in a crash on Ulric Street in the Linda Vista area, San Diego Police said.
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jun 24, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist died late Sunday night following a crash on a Linda Vista roadway, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the deadly collision happened in the 1800 block of Ulric Street, between Fashion Hills Boulevard and David Street, at around 11:45 p.m.

Police said the rider was heading northbound “at a speed unsafe for conditions” when he lost control of the 1998 Yamaha motorcycle and crashed into a retaining wall.

An off-duty police officer saw the downed motorcyclist and performed CPR until paramedics and other officers arrived to take over.

Despite the life-saving measures, the 28-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

