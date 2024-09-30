Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into back of disabled truck in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after crashing into the back of a box truck in Otay Mesa.

Witnesses told ABC 10News that a motorcycle rider was traveling on Enrico Fermi Drive, near Otay Mesa Road, at around 4:45 a.m. when the rider slammed into the back of a disabled box truck.

ABC 10News learned the disabled truck was being assisted by another truck driver and the lanes were blocked at the time the collision occurred.

Responding paramedics attempted CPR on the downed motorcyclist, but the rider was declared dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

