Motorcyclist dies after collision on I-5 in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a predawn collision on Interstate 5 near Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

The 35-year-old San Diego man was heading south when the two-wheeler he was riding rear-ended a Mini Cooper just south of Carmel Valley Road shortly after 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist tumbled onto the roadway, where he was struck by an oncoming Nissan Sentra, Officer Salvador Castro, a CHP spokesman, said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The accident forced a temporary closure of the southbound side of the freeway at the site of the fatality. All lanes were open again in the area as of 3 a.m., the CHP said.

