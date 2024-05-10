Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Vista, DUI not a factor officials say

Posted at 9:15 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 00:16:59-04

VISTA (CNS) — A motorcyclist died following a collision in Vista on Thursday.

The victim's Suzuki two-wheeler collided with a Subaru hatchback in the 2000 block of Hacienda Drive at around 1 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Tri-City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately available.

A press release from the Sheriff's Department said the driver of the Subaru was uninjured, and DUI did not play a role in the collision based on preliminary investigation.

