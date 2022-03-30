Motorcyclist critically injured in collision in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS)- A 31-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday in a collision with a sport utility vehicle in Roseville, whose driver was arrested.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at approximately 5:32 p.m. to the intersection of Olipant and Rosecrans streets where they learned a 56-year-old man driving northbound in a white 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in the 1700 block of Rosecrans made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist on a gray 2016 Suzuki DR-Z 400 SM at 3000 Oliphant and Rosecrans and struck him, said Sgt. David Gibson.

The driver of the Mitsubishi drove away and was pursued by a witness, who notified police about the hit and run.

Officers arrived and arrested the driver at Plum and Keats streets, Gibson said.

The victim suffered fractured ribs, a fractured left arm, a fractured left leg and other internal injuries, which Gibson said are life-threatening.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call 858-495-7919 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

