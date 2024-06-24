Motorcyclist crashes into light pole on H Street in Chula Vista, dies at hospital

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a light pole, the Chula Vista Police Department said Monday.

At about 3:34 p.m. Sunday, several 911 callers reported a motorcycle collision into a light pole in the 800 block of East H Street, said CVPD Agent Brian Carter.

Officers discovered the single occupant of the motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of East H Street, Carter said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the agent said.

The man veered to the left, struck the center median and then collided with the light pole, Carter said. It appeared speed was a factor in the collision.

The identity of the motorcyclist was being withheld until notifications can be made by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Chula Vista Police Traffic Division was conducting an investigation into the collision.

