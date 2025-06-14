Motorcyclist crashes in Encanto, hospitalized with fractured skull

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 45-year-old man was hospitalized with a skull fracture after he crashed a Honda Grom motorcycle in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 9:55 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Republic Street, where they learned the victim was traveling north when he failed to navigate the curve in the roadway and crashed the motorcycle near the curbline on Republic Street, said SDPD Officer Jose Perales.

In addition to the skull fracture, the victim suffered a facial fracture and was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life- threatening, police said.

The department's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation of the crash and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.