Motorcyclist breaks leg in crash on Miramar Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a crash on Miramar Road.

San Diego Police said the single-vehicle wreck occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Miramar Road.

Details on what led to the crash were not available, but police at the scene confirmed the rider suffered a broken leg and other serious injuries.

The victim was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

Police shut down the affected stretch of westbound Miramar Road for several hours due to the crash response.