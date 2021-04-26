Motorcyclist, 57, suffers serious leg injuries in PB crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 57-year-old man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Pacific Beach.

The collision happened about 3:05 p.m. near 5050 Mission Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

According to police, the motorcycle rider was heading north on Mission Boulevard when a 43-year-old man driving a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas was turning on to Mission from the 800 block of Opal Street. The motorcycle was driven into the turn lane as the VW merged into that lane to make a U-turn, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist laid his bike down and slid into the VW, Buttle said. The motorcyclist suffered serious leg injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The motorcyclist's injuries were not life-threatening. Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the crash, he said.