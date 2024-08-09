Motorcyclist, 23, critically injured in Chollas Creek-area collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old motorcyclist was badly hurt Friday in a predawn crash on a Chollas Creek-area roadway.

The man was heading north in the 3800 block of 54th Street about 5:45 a.m. Friday when his 2015 MV Dragster 800 RR collided with the cargo trailer of a big rig that pulled out of a parking lot directly in his path, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to a trauma center for treatment of broken bones and potentially life-threatening internal injuries, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.