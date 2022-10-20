Motorcycle rider, pedestrian injured in Egger Highlands collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his mid 30s suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a motorcycle rider in the Egger Highlands part of San Diego, police said.

The pedestrian was crossing westbound on Palm Avenue in the westbound No. 2 lane at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a 2003 black Harley Davidson traveling westbound on Palm Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. The rider, a 54-year-old man, was also injured.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a right ankle fracture, an open fracture to his right forearm and a laceration by his right eye.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after suffering abrasions, an open fracture to his right forearm and a right tibula and fibula fracture after being ejected off his motorcycle and sliding under a chain linked fence on the center island, according to police.

Driving under the influence is not the expected cause of the accident, police said. SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the accident.