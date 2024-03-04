Motorcycle rider leads police on pursuit in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist led police on a brief chase in North Park early Monday morning but was taken into custody after a crash.

At around 3:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers attempted to pull over a motorcycle for an unspecified traffic violation.

However, the motorcycle rider did not stop and sped away but crashed almost immediately on El Cajon Boulevard and Ohio Street.

The rider tried to run away from the scene, but officers tracked him down several blocks from the wreck and detained him.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist at the scene and then rushed him to a nearby hospital.

An SDPD official at the scene told ABC 10News the rider may have suffered major injuries.

The incident forced the closure of El Cajon Boulevard from Illinois Street to 30th Street.