Motorcycle rider killed in collision with SUV in east La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) - One person was killed and two others injured Sunday when a motorcycle and SUV collided in the Casa de Oro-Mount Helix area east of La Mesa.

The collision was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Explorer Road and Avocado Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two people were taken by ambulance to hospitals, the CHP reported.

It was unclear whether any of the injured were occupants of a black Ford Explorer, which was involved in the crash.

