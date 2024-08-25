Watch Now
Motorcycle crash in Mission Valley leaves 2 in critical condition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A serious collision between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday afternoon has left two people in critical condition, police said.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Camino Del Rio North and Ward Road. According to the San Diego Police Department, two people on the motorcycle are currently in CPR status.

Emergency responders are still on the scene, working to determine the number of people in the car involved in the crash.

Officers expect to remain on the scene for several hours as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.

