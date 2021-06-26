Watch
Motorcycle collides with bus in San Diego, one dead

Posted at 6:45 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 09:45:56-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle that rear-ended a bus in the San Diego area is under investigation.

Officers were called at 11:43 p.m Friday to the Escondido (15) Freeway and Miramar Way where they found a bus in the right HOV lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers learned the bus was rear-ended by a motorcycle, which had been traveling at a high rate of speed, the CHP said.

The collision is under investigation. Information on the victim was not available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
