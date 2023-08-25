Mother and daughter who lost limbs in Russian attack return to Ukraine after year in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — As Ukrainians around the world reflect on the country's Day of Independence, one Ukrainian family here in San Diego is flying home after a year with a local host family.

“I’m very happy but a little scared,” said Yana Stepanenko.

Yana and her mother Natalia tearfully said goodbye to their San Diego host family and other friends at the San Diego International Airport on Thursday.

The two have been in San Diego receiving prosthetic care after they were caught in a Russian attack last year.

Natalia lost her left leg below the knee and Yana – both legs below her knees.

ABC 10News spoke with the mother and daughter last year as they began their journey here in SoCal.

“We are grateful for everything we have received and are very sad to leave,” said Natalia, with the help of a translator.

Their prosthetic care was made possible by Peter Harsch Prosthetics, the Right to Walk Foundation and Rady’s Children’s Hospital.

“Just seeing them come in a wheelchair…I still remember the day we met them in Poland and their heads were down and you could just sense devastation. And now they’re laughing and Yana’s running. Natalia’s doing great,” said Harsch, who is accompanying the family on part of their return journey.

The family, originally from eastern Ukraine, will be returning to a new home in western Ukraine where it farther from the frontlines.

“They’re going back walking. And they’ll be role models and an inspiration to an entire country...not just to amputees but to everyone,” he said.

