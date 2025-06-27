Mosquitoes collected in Rolando test positive for West Nile Virus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mosquitoes collected by county employees in the Rolando neighborhoods of San Diego have tested positive for West Nile virus, it was announced Friday.

County environmental health officials on Friday reminded the public to protect themselves from mosquitoes that can transmit the virus.

The positive tests mark the first time mosquitoes have tested positive in San Diego County since 2023. Four dead birds have also tested positive this year. There have been no reported human cases in San Diego County this year.

The largely avian disease can be transferred to humans, where it can show symptoms such as a headache, fever, fatigue, nausea, rash or swelling -- and even serious illness or death.

In 2015, 44 San Diego County residents tested positive for West Nile virus and six died, according to the county.

To avoid virus-carrying mosquitoes, county guidelines recommend finding and disposing of standing water to eliminate breeding grounds.

Additionally, preventing mosquito bites is crucial in avoiding the virus. Tips include using DEET insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and securing windows and screens in homes.

If residents see a stagnant pool or other mosquito breeding grounds -- or find dead birds like hawks, jays, crows and owls -- they are encouraged to contact the county Vector Control Program at 858-694-2888 or vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

