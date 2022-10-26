Morse High School students gain experience to launch them into the automotive industry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Morse High School is launching the next generation into the automotive industry.

Students are learning the art of pinstriping.

“I like to learn this kinda stuff and pin stripping is pretty hard. You gotta be steady with the painting and there is different techniques you can learn about it," said Elijah Bonner, a student.

Elijah Bonner is one of the students behind the paintbrush.

He said he was brought up around cars and is excited to learn to pinstripe on a car like a 1913 Cadillac.

“It's a real classic car. It’s worth about $6 million. I’m really glad they brought it here to work on it," said Bonner.

The high school junior is already able to put his skills to work through an internship at a local body shop.

"I like to work there because I can learn every more stuff about the automotive industry," said Bonner.

It’s a proud moment for his automotive instructor Manuel Cisneros who jumped at the opportunity to teach the next generation of automotive experts.

"I never got the opportunity for somebody to teach me at a young age and I think if I would’ve I would’ve excelled ever more at my career," said Cisneros

He explained students learn more than just technical skills because car enthusiasts are very passionate.

“I think in this industry you learn a lot of confidence, a lot of self-discipline, and a lot of inner reflection to see [and] something inside yourself that you didn’t know you had," said Cisneros.

The students' hard work will be shown off this weekend at the Las Vegas Concourse D'Elegance then the car will be on display at the San Diego Automotive Museum.