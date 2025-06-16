Morning fog leads to ground stop at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights at San Diego International Airport Monday morning due to foggy conditions.

Just before 8 a.m., the FAA initiated the ground stop for the airport “due to low ceilings.” The FAA said the action was set to run through 9:15 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., at least two dozen incoming and departing flights were listed as delayed.

No flights were canceled as of 8:30 a.m.

Travelers were advised to check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.