More than 20 Tierrasanta homes evacuated due to ruptured gas line

Posted at 9:43 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 13:12:33-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — About 24 homes in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood have been evacuated Wednesday morning due to a ruptured gas line.

The San Diego Fire & Rescue Department reported the gas line break near the 10700 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard around 9 a.m.

Tierrasanta Boulevard is closed in both directions between Santo Road to La Cuenta Drive as crews from San Diego Gas & Electric repair the two inch pipe.

No injuries have been reported at this time, authorities said.

There is no timeline on when the roads will reopen. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

