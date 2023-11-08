More than 190K San Diegans living without health insurance are eligible for it

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 190,000 people in San Diego County are currently without health insurance but eligible for it throughCovered California plans.

"This open enrollment we are reminding uninsured Californians that affordable options are available to them,” said Jessica Altman, Executive Director, Covered California.

Covered California serves as a marketplace for health insurance. It allows Californians to shop for and browse through different plans.

"There are an estimated 1.3 million Californians who qualify for free or low-cost coverage either through Covered California or through Medi-Cal, yet continue to go without the peace of mind that comes with coverage,” said Altman.

Altman says 90% of those enrolled through Covered California receive some kind of financial help, and that the majority can find a plan for $10 or less per month. Some may even qualify for a plan at no cost.

And this year, she says there is new state money on the table to help lower the price of things like copays and out-of-pocket costs.

"These new benefits will drive down not just the cost of coverage but the cost of healthcare and accessing healthcare,” she said.

For individuals who make up to about $35,000 or families of four who make up to about $70,000, she says deductibles may be eliminated entirely.

Additionally, those with pre-existing conditions are still eligible for health insurance through Covered California. That’s because under the Affordable Care Act, pre-existing conditions are no longer grounds for refusing insurance.