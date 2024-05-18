More than 100,000 kids experience hunger in San Diego, new report says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The number of people experiencing hunger in San Diego County continues to increase.

According to new data from Feeding America, nearly 360,000 San Diegans are now facing food insecurity, and more than 100,000 of those are kids.

“What we’re seeing is a rise in food insecurity in children, and we are addressing that need this summer,” said Patty O’Connor, Chief Operating Officer of Feeding San Diego.

O’Connor says that during the summer, they typically see a spike in demand for food assistance as kids are not in school, where they would typically receive two free meals.

“We are purchasing food that kids will eat, and we are distributing it at sites across the county…whether it be at schools, libraries, or rec centers,” said O’Connor.

Families in need can locate the food distribution closest to them on Feeding San Diego’s website.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to Feeding San Diego can also learn more online.

