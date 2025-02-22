More San Diegans raising chickens at home, amid egg crisis

(KGTV) POINT LOMA — If you want to start your own chicken coop, you will have lots of options. Renee Brandt has over 40 types of chickens.

Many customers love the Easter Egger, chickek even celebrities like Martha Stewart because they lay these colored eggs, shades of blue and green.

Brandt delivers chickens to several counties in California. She is the owner of Backyard Chickies.

"That is some of the most joy in my business, is to bring chickens into a first time chicken household," said Brandt.

That's exactly what she did for this family in Point Loma.

"They have been very well behaved. They are easy to clean up. We have already had friends over. Everyone is excited. They already want fresh eggs from us," said Kaitlynn Aguirre.

Aguirre already had a coop when she moved into her house, so she said why not buy chickens. She says it costs less than $100 a month to maintain them.

"It's more expensive to maintain my dog. We are very excited for this new adventure for us," said Aguirre.

"Usually the entire family gets involved when you bring chickens into the household," said Brandt.

Brant has been raising live chickens for 17 years. As the prices of eggs go up, so does her business. Brandt says the chickens start at $50 each.

And the cost of a coop could be up to a few hundred bucks to thousands of dollars.

"When people are brand new to chickens, a lot of times I will come to their place to look at their coop. To make sure it is predator proof, to make sure the chickens are safe. Also checking the water and feeders," she added.

Brandt is making over 100 deliveries per week. Bringing joy to families is what she loves most, and of course the chickens.

"I love the way that it makes people feel in their backyard. They just bring so much happiness, listening to chickens," said Brandt.

For more information about Backyard Chickies click here.

https://www.backyardchickies.com/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAn9a9BhBtEiwAbKg6fiOlcRDmhQpbTrTJ_iPwc272EyepCMaQGD77sXDDpPkDCWfBZnU-9hoCSTUQAvD_BwE

