More rain, snow, wind expected to hit San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More rain and snow is expected in the San Diego area Monday and forecast to arrive along the coast, valleys and deserts in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snowfall, from 4 to 8 inches above 4,000 feet and 8 to 12 inches above 5,000 feet, is expected in the mountains starting Monday. Heavier snowfall is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday in mountain communities.

Between a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected in the valleys and coastal areas, with up to 3 inches in the mountains, through Wednesday.

The San Diego County Office of Education said weather conditions forced the closure of schools in the Warner Unified School District on Monday.

Per the Office of Education, schools in the following districts had late starts on Monday:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

A winter weather advisory was in place until noon Sunday for the mountains. In the desert areas, a wind advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Alpine received 1.07 inches of rain Saturday, breaking a Feb. 25, 2003, record of .77 inches. El Cajon received 1.12 inches, breaking a Feb. 25, 1996, record of 1 inch.

Vista hit a record low Saturday of 54 degrees, tying a Feb. 25, 1987, record.

The following snowfall amounts were recorded Saturday by the National Weather Service:

Mt. Laguna, 23 inches

Palomar Mountain, 15 inches

Julian, 10 inches

On Saturday, Caltrans San Diego said heavy snow caused the closure of northbound State Route 79 at Old Highway 80 in Descanso and eastbound State Route 78 in Santa Ysabel, except to area residents. The closures were to remain in place until road conditions improved.

Flooding occurred in low-lying areas around the San Diego River. Both lanes of Mission Center Road in Mission Valley were closed between Friars Road and Camino De La Reina due to flooding.

Two people were rescued by lifeguards Saturday when their vehicle was trapped in flooding on Pacific Highway near the San Diego Airport. Lifeguards performed the rescues and the two people were assessed for injuries.

The Ocean Beach Pier was closed after being damaged during storms and high surf earlier this year. The pier will remain closed until the damage can be assessed safely after the storm season has passed.

At times, traveling in the East County highlands "could be very difficult to impossible," the NWS warned.

A short break in precipitation was predicted for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, but a pair of disturbances moving onshore to the north could bring back rain and snow showers Monday afternoon through midweek.

It will remain cool all week, with daytime temperatures running well below average.