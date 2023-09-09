More National Guard Members added to border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More California Guardsmen are being sent to the border.

More help is coming for Customs and Border Protection agents. "We continue to see increases of narcotics entering our ports of entries."

Sydney Aki is in charge of field operations for the San Diego Office for US Customs and Border Protection.

His office will have new teammates as California Governor Gavin Newsom sends an additional 20 service members to each point of entry.

The reservists will help Customs and Border Protection agents at their secondary inspection site.

This cohesive approach is our strategic kind of plan to focus on how we can mitigate the flow of narcotics or illegal narcotics entering our country."

Before today, there were 40 guardsmen at each point of entry. The governor's office says in July the National Guard seized almost 1,600 pounds of fentanyl.