More interviews, search warrants and tips in search for Maya Millete

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Chula Vista Police have been interviewing more people, writing more search warrants, and reviewing new tips in the case of missing mother, Maya Millete.

Next week will mark five months since her family has seen or heard from her since she disappeared on January 7.

CVPD released its biweekly update Wednesday, saying so far they’ve interviewed 61 people, written 42 search warrants, and reviewed more than 85 tips.

That’s two more interviews, 11 more written search warrants, and ten new tips since the last update on May 19.

They have also searched 500 Hunte Pkwy, which is close to the Millete home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista.

CVPD is continuing to work with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to determine what happened to the mother of three.

In the meantime, a family court petition was filed in Chula Vista court on May 27, as Maya’s parents seek visitation rights with their grandchildren, Maya’s three kids.

In the documents, her parents explain that they have a very close relationship with their grandchildren, but since Maya disappeared, they say her husband, Larry Millete, has “cut off all communication between us and the children.”

The documents state that the parents have tried to informally work with Larry to come up with reasonable visitation and communication with the kids, but they claim there has been no response to those requests.

They’re now asking the courts to get involved, requesting that the three kids be in their care on alternating weekends each month, or at least one weekend a month. In addition to that, they want to video chat with the children once a week.

No hearing date has been set as of Wednesday.

Two more searches for Maya are planned for this weekend. Volunteers are asked to meet at 2335 Paseo Veracruz at 7:30 AM Saturday and Sunday. From there the search party will leave to search location.