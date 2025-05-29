More homeowners turn to DIY projects as repair costs rapidly rise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the cost of hiring professionals for home repairs continues to rise, an increasing number of homeowners and tenants are opting for do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions.

Local hardware store OB Hardware has noted a significant uptick in customers looking for supplies to complete their own home improvement projects.

Sovereign Moody, assistant manager at OB Hardware, explained that many are realizing the cost savings associated with DIY repairs.

"Hiring someone to do home repairs can get pricy. And that's why more homeowners or tenants are choosing to walk into a store like this and get the supplies they need to tackle the project themselves," she said.

Customers have been asking about a variety of DIY projects. Moody shared that they frequently receive inquiries about “hanging stuff, a lot of plumbing stuff, a lot of drywall stuff,” especially from local renters looking to enhance their apartments.

Moody recalls an experience after receiving a costly quote for her bathroom project.

"We had somebody come in and quote us $21,000 for just a shower," she said.

Instead of hiring a contractor, she opted to complete the work herself after researching online. By painting the tile, replacing the vanity, and redoing the plumbing, she managed to reduce the expense significantly to around $1,200.

According to recent data from online insurance company Hippo Housepower, 55 percent of homeowners plan to undertake their own repairs rather than contract the work out.

Experts indicate that labor costs can inflate overall expenses -- contractors typically charge about 10 to 15 percent more than the cost of materials for many projects.

Cassandra Schultz, a newcomer to the area, visited OB Hardware for supplies to hang shelves and artwork. Her total cost for materials was less than $30, a stark contrast to the estimated $20 to $30 per linear foot she would have spent if she had hired a contractor.

"It’s cheaper … it’s also kind of like a sense of accomplishment when you do it yourself," Schultz explained, highlighting the personal satisfaction that comes with completing home improvement tasks.

This growing trend allows homeowners not only to save money but also to foster a sense of pride in their ability to improve their living spaces.

As more people turn to DIY projects, the atmosphere at stores like OB Hardware remains vibrant, with staff busy assisting a steady stream of customers eager to get started on their home repairs.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.