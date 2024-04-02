More funds available for San Diego flood survivors to cover mortgage, rental expenses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More money is now available for San Diego flood survivors to cover their mortgages or rent for at least one more month.

Some realtors that are part the Pacific Southwest Association of REALTORS and the San Diego Association of REALTORS, gathered in Southcrest on Tuesday -- alongside County Supervisor Chairwoman Nora Vargas -- to announce over $1 million of funding to help the community.

One of the realtors said they know this isn't nearly enough, but they think it will help at least 350 to 500 flood survivors.

Some of the flood survivors that could potentially benefit were in the crowd listening in. They voiced their pent-up frustrations right after the announcement to Vargas, accusing her of not spending time in flooded communities.

The flood victims said it's not about the money and that she isn't fighting for flood-impacted communities enough.

Vargas told ABC 10News she has been in the community and understands their feelings, and she also said she would connect with the survivors who confronted her and get them answers.

Meanwhile, ABC 10News asked one of the flood victims if the assistance would help.

"It's not about the money we need. We need places to live in because like we've been saying -- half of the people at the Ramada, we got funds from FEMA for rental assistance, but unfortunately, right now people are asking for 3 times the rent, your credit score or I'm on Section 8. I'm having trouble too because either they don't accept Section 8 or they haven't heard about Section 8," said flood survivor Jerry Hernandez.

For flood survivors interested in applying for the grant money, you can get up to $2,900 if you are displaced and need a place to stay.

The money is coming from the Realtor Relief Foundation. You can apply at https://www.psar.org/floodrelief.