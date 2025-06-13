More families choosing RV travel to cut costs this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As families finalize their summer travel plans, many are seeking cheaper alternatives to flying. Recent data suggests an increasing number of families are opting to hit the road instead of booking flights.

"It works out great because you can all travel together and you're sitting together and you're being together," said Lorie McCormick, who typically organizes her travel plans around her large family.

The McCormick family purchased their RV during the pandemic and have been using it for travel ever since. While routine maintenance costs for the RV can range from $100 to $500, Lorie emphasizes that it ultimately saves them money by eliminating airfare and accommodation expenses.

Purchasing an RV can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $500,000, while renting an RV typically ranges from $80 to $500 per night, depending on the type of vehicle.

Lorie noted, "There's maintenance obviously, but as far as like the actual when you get somewhere, it's probably a little bit cheaper depending on the hotels you stay at."

The McCormicks are not alone in this trend. Data from Harvest Hosts, an RV membership company, shows that 43% of families are reducing travel costs by driving rather than flying, with many opting for camping trips, whether tent camping or RV camping. Booking at campsites near their destination generally costs between $10 and $50 per day.

"We always do one or two beach days, spend time doing things like SeaWorld or the zoo, sometimes we just hang out," Lorie shared about their travel routines.

Harvest Hosts requires a yearly membership, which allows campers to stay for free at various sites while encouraging them to support nearby businesses.

"An average campground is somewhere in the $50 to $70 range. With our $99 a year membership, you can have unlimited stays compared to hotels, which run in the hundreds of dollars, and airplane tickets that are also expensive," a Harvest Hosts representative stated.

In addition to cost savings, Lorie noted that traveling in an RV allows her family to prepare their own meals, further cutting down on dining expenses.

"It's actually easier for us to make the food rather than go out, so it works out really great, and you know everybody gets up on their own time and makes breakfast," she explained.

This travel approach not only helps the McCormicks stick to their budget but also provides them with quality time together, allowing them to enjoy their summer adventures with their grandchildren.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.